Fawad Chaudhry meets US Ambassador Donald Blome

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry held a meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome and other senior officials on Thursday.
Taking to Twitter, the former information minister said: “Had a good meeting with US ambassador and senior officials. The worsening HR [human rights] situation in Pakistan was a particular focus of discussion.”
Had a good meeting with US ambassador and senior officials. The worsening HR situation in Pak was a particular focus of discussion. I apprised US officials on PTI concerns on misuse of Anti-Terrorism and Blasphemy laws by the PDM Govt against political opponents.— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 16, 2023
The PTI leader said that he informed the US officials of the party’s concerns regarding the “misuse of anti-terrorism and blasphemy laws by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government against the political opponents”.
During the meeting, Fawad wrote, the political situation and PTI’s position on various issues came under discussion. He added that such meetings are part of a mutual desire to have relationships based on equality and wellbeing of people.
The PTI leader’s meeting with the US diplomats took place after the U-turn taken by PTI Chairman Imran Khan on his long-standing position of blaming the US for regime change conspiracy and the ouster of his government in April last year.
The PTI chief has been alleging during his public rallies, media interactions and on other occasions that the US and its assistant secretary of state Donald Lu were behind his government’s ouster and even he had demanded sacking of the US diplomat for hurling threats on the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.9
|268.9
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|318
|321
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|70.3
|71
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Karachi
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Quetta
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Attock
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Multan
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
