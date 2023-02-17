Fawad Chaudhry meets US Ambassador Donald Blome

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry held a meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome and other senior officials on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the former information minister said: “Had a good meeting with US ambassador and senior officials. The worsening HR [human rights] situation in Pakistan was a particular focus of discussion.”

Had a good meeting with US ambassador and senior officials. The worsening HR situation in Pak was a particular focus of discussion. I apprised US officials on PTI concerns on misuse of Anti-Terrorism and Blasphemy laws by the PDM Govt against political opponents. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 16, 2023

The PTI leader said that he informed the US officials of the party’s concerns regarding the “misuse of anti-terrorism and blasphemy laws by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government against the political opponents”.

During the meeting, Fawad wrote, the political situation and PTI’s position on various issues came under discussion. He added that such meetings are part of a mutual desire to have relationships based on equality and wellbeing of people.

The PTI leader’s meeting with the US diplomats took place after the U-turn taken by PTI Chairman Imran Khan on his long-standing position of blaming the US for regime change conspiracy and the ouster of his government in April last year.

The PTI chief has been alleging during his public rallies, media interactions and on other occasions that the US and its assistant secretary of state Donald Lu were behind his government’s ouster and even he had demanded sacking of the US diplomat for hurling threats on the country.