TTP militant gunned down in Mianwali's Kalabagh 

MIANWALI – The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department’s team in Mianwali’s Kalabagh came under attack by a group of armed militants belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday night, the CTD said.
A terrorist was gunned down during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Mianwali’s Kalabagh area on late Thursday.
According to a statement issued by the CTD on Friday, the militants and security officials exchanged fire for 20 minutes during which a terrorist was killed.
“The slain militant was an important TTP commander identified as Habibur Rehman,” it said, revealing that a Kalashnikov, suicide jacket and TTP stickers were recovered from the terrorist’s possession.
The statement said that two terrorists managed to escape during the exchange of fire and a grand search operation has been launched to arrest them.
“A case against the attack has been registered at the CTD police station in Sargodha,” the statement added.
There were no reports of any injuries to CTD personnel during the attack.
Earlier this month, a police station in Mianwali had also come under a gun attack by a group of TTP terrorists.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Karachi
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Quetta
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Attock
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Multan
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
