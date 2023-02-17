TTP militant gunned down in Mianwali's Kalabagh 

MIANWALI – The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department’s team in Mianwali’s Kalabagh came under attack by a group of armed militants be­longing to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakis­tan (TTP) on Thursday night, the CTD said.

A terrorist was gunned down during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Mianwali’s Kalabagh area on late Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the CTD on Friday, the militants and security officials exchanged fire for 20 minutes during which a terrorist was killed.

“The slain militant was an important TTP commander identified as Habibur Rehman,” it said, revealing that a Kalashnikov, suicide jacket and TTP stickers were recovered from the terrorist’s possession.

The statement said that two terrorists managed to escape during the exchange of fire and a grand search operation has been launched to arrest them.

“A case against the attack has been registered at the CTD police station in Sargodha,” the statement added.

There were no reports of any injuries to CTD personnel during the attack.

Earlier this month, a police station in Mianwali had also come under a gun attack by a group of TTP terrorists.