CTD kills seven TTP militants in North Waziristan gun battle

Web Desk 11:34 AM | 14 Feb, 2023
PESHAWAR – At least seven terrorists of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in a gun battle with a team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Pakistan’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

CTD officials told the media that militants attacks its convoy which was transferring terrorists from Bannu to Miranshah. Militants’ accomplices ambushed the CTD convoy and opened fire, leading to an intense exchange of fire between the two sides.

Three of the militants in the custody were killed by the bullets fired by their associates, CTD maintained, adding that terrorists who opened fire on the convoy were also killed during the retaliatory firing.

Counter Terrorism officials confirmed that the terrorists belonged to the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were involved in several attacks on security personnel.

Pakistani forces gun down 12 TTP militants in Lakki Marwat operation

After calling off the ceasefire, TTP and other splinter groups of militants have escalated attacks on forces. Lately, the group threatened to attack top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) who discussed action against the TTP at a recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

TTP threatens Pakistan with attacks on PM Shehbaz and FM Bilawal for ‘appeasing’ US

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

