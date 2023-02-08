Pakistani forces gun down 12 TTP militants in Lakki Marwat operation

PESHAWAR – At least 12 terrorists of Tehreek-e-Talibna were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the country’s northwestern region, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces killed 12 terrorists on Tuesday night during an operation in Lakki Marwat.

The group of terrorists belonged to the banned TTP and was involved in the killing of six law enforcers. The militants were planning to carry out further attacks in Tanks, the statement said.

Forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists' possession.

It said the security personnel taking part in the operation remained unhurt in the gun battle with the terrorists.

The country’s northwestern region bordering Afghanistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist attacks in the last months as banned TTP escalated attacks after ending the ceasefire.

The deadliest in the series was the Peshawar Police Lines bombing in which more than 100 people were killed mostly policemen.