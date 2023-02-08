Pakistani forces gun down 12 TTP militants in Lakki Marwat operation

PESHAWAR – At least 12 terrorists of Tehreek-e-Talibna were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the country’s northwestern region, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces killed 12 terrorists on Tuesday night during an operation in Lakki Marwat.
The group of terrorists belonged to the banned TTP and was involved in the killing of six law enforcers. The militants were planning to carry out further attacks in Tanks, the statement said.
Forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists' possession.
It said the security personnel taking part in the operation remained unhurt in the gun battle with the terrorists.
The country’s northwestern region bordering Afghanistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist attacks in the last months as banned TTP escalated attacks after ending the ceasefire.
The deadliest in the series was the Peshawar Police Lines bombing in which more than 100 people were killed mostly policemen.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Karachi
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Quetta
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Attock
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Multan
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
