Hyderabad student ends life by jumping off school building

KARACHI – In a disturbing incident in the country’s southeastern region, a sixth-grade student ended her life after jumping off from the third floor of the school's building located in the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.
The incident occurred in a famous chain of schools near the Sehrish Nagar area on Monday. In CCTV footage of the incident, a girl apparently 12 or 13 years old could be seen climbing up the wall of the corridor of the classrooms and later jumping down.
An employee of the private educational institution can be seen approaching the late student but the girl identified as Memoona managed to jump.
The administration of the school was unwilling to allow investigators to access the site of the incident. Police said the school staff moved the body to the Liaquat University Hospital on their own. The girl’s face was smashed as she fell upside down, per reports.
A case has been lodged and cops are trying to ascertain the reason behind the girl ending her life. SSP Hyderabad also formed a committee headed by ASP to probe the heart-wrenching incident.
Reports in local media claimed that her parents initially resisted an autopsy but later agreed. A senior police official told the media that the girl was apparently disturbed. The father of the deceased girl Zulfiqar Narejo is a sub-registrar at the revenue department and posted in Sindh capital.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
