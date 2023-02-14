Search

Hyderabad student ends life by jumping off school building

14 Feb, 2023
Source: social media

KARACHI – In a disturbing incident in the country’s southeastern region, a sixth-grade student ended her life after jumping off from the third floor of the school's building located in the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in a famous chain of schools near the Sehrish Nagar area on Monday. In CCTV footage of the incident, a girl apparently 12 or 13 years old could be seen climbing up the wall of the corridor of the classrooms and later jumping down.

An employee of the private educational institution can be seen approaching the late student but the girl identified as Memoona managed to jump.

The administration of the school was unwilling to allow investigators to access the site of the incident. Police said the school staff moved the body to the Liaquat University Hospital on their own. The girl’s face was smashed as she fell upside down, per reports.

A case has been lodged and cops are trying to ascertain the reason behind the girl ending her life. SSP Hyderabad also formed a committee headed by ASP to probe the heart-wrenching incident.

Reports in local media claimed that her parents initially resisted an autopsy but later agreed. A senior police official told the media that the girl was apparently disturbed. The father of the deceased girl Zulfiqar Narejo is a sub-registrar at the revenue department and posted in Sindh capital.

#JusticeforNosheenKazmi: Another medical student found dead inside Larkana hostel under mysterious circumstances

