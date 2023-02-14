Karachi cop robbed outside police station

KARACHI – A cop deployed at Mobina Town police station was robbed at gunpoint as robberies continued unabated in the country’s largest city Karachi.

Reports in local media suggest that law enforcers become the latest target of robbers who are on rampage in city of nearly 15 million.

The head constable Malik Bashir was robbed at the Mobina Town police station as thugs armed with the latest weapons deprived him of his valuables and managed to escape.

It was reported that the cops at the police station first tried to downplay the mugging incident to avoid being noticed by top officials and to avoid being ridiculed but the local media somehow catches the air.

Mugging incidents are on the rise in parts of the country while the port city bears the brunt as there is no respite from the growing menace. More than 7,000 incidents were reported in the first month of 2023 as Karachi police failed to overcome criminal activities in the city.