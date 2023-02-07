Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi and other Pakistani actors attacked, robbed by mob during shoot in Karachi

Pakistani showbiz stars including actors Hira Mani, Gul-e-Rana, and film director Nabeel Qureshi, came under an attack by a group of charged muggers during a shoot in the port city, it emerged on Monday.
Noted director Nabeel Qureshi shared the ordeal in a series of tweets, revealing that his cast was harassed and attacked by a mob while the crew members suffered physical assault.
The incident occurred at PIB Colony, Jamshed Quarter Martin Road in the country’s largest city, which is facing serious law and order situation. Qureshi revealed that Hira Mani, Salman Saquib Sheikh (Mani), Gul-e-Rana, and several other artists including some children were also present at the shooting site.
1/1 We has been attacked by mov in PIB Colony/jamshed quater martin road during shoot they got into the house we were shooting a hundred of people they harrases women/actresses, beat the shit out of crew, stole mobiles, equipment @HiraMani_real @ManiSalmanKhi #gulerana— Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) February 6, 2023
The armed men barged into the house they were shooting in and harassed female members while depriving several people of their valuables and later managed to escape from the scene.
Qureshi called on the officials to take stringent action against the culprits and ensure the safety of the artists.
1/2 we are sitting here in PIB police station, they attacked like anything honestly this never happened before in karachi, they were equipped with weapons, they stole mobiles wallet they do not care about ladies they raise their hands etc.— Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) February 6, 2023
Later, Hira Mani, leading actor and one of the victims, took to her social media where she hailed the crew member for saving females from the culprits and wished them a speedy recovery.
As the incident went viral, several showbiz stars including Mahira Khan, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and others denounced the violent act and raised their vocals for the safety of showbiz stars.
Check their reactions:
I don’t believe this!! Who is responsible ? Who will answer for this? https://t.co/5Kv2Eu7TJc— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 6, 2023
So sorry to hear this. Hope everyone is safe, and that the Sindh Police take swift action.— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) February 6, 2023
This is horrific. I hope you all are ok my friend— iamOnir (@IamOnir) February 7, 2023
In 2021, Hira Mani was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in the driveway outside her house.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.