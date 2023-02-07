Search

Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi and other Pakistani actors attacked, robbed by mob during shoot in Karachi

Web Desk 12:12 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Source: @nabqur/@hiramaniofficial (Instagram)

Pakistani showbiz stars including actors Hira Mani, Gul-e-Rana, and film director Nabeel Qureshi, came under an attack by a group of charged muggers during a shoot in the port city, it emerged on Monday.

Noted director Nabeel Qureshi shared the ordeal in a series of tweets, revealing that his cast was harassed and attacked by a mob while the crew members suffered physical assault.

The incident occurred at PIB Colony, Jamshed Quarter Martin Road in the country’s largest city, which is facing serious law and order situation. Qureshi revealed that Hira Mani, Salman Saquib Sheikh (Mani), Gul-e-Rana, and several other artists including some children were also present at the shooting site.

The armed men barged into the house they were shooting in and harassed female members while depriving several people of their valuables and later managed to escape from the scene.

Qureshi called on the officials to take stringent action against the culprits and ensure the safety of the artists.

Later, Hira Mani, leading actor and one of the victims, took to her social media where she hailed the crew member for saving females from the culprits and wished them a speedy recovery.

As the incident went viral, several showbiz stars including Mahira Khan, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and others denounced the violent act and raised their vocals for the safety of showbiz stars.

Check their reactions:

In 2021, Hira Mani was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in the driveway outside her house.

WATCH – Hira Mani robbed at gunpoint outside her home in Karachi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

