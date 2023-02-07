Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi and other Pakistani actors attacked, robbed by mob during shoot in Karachi

Pakistani showbiz stars including actors Hira Mani, Gul-e-Rana, and film director Nabeel Qureshi, came under an attack by a group of charged muggers during a shoot in the port city, it emerged on Monday.

Noted director Nabeel Qureshi shared the ordeal in a series of tweets, revealing that his cast was harassed and attacked by a mob while the crew members suffered physical assault.

The incident occurred at PIB Colony, Jamshed Quarter Martin Road in the country’s largest city, which is facing serious law and order situation. Qureshi revealed that Hira Mani, Salman Saquib Sheikh (Mani), Gul-e-Rana, and several other artists including some children were also present at the shooting site.

1/1 We has been attacked by mov in PIB Colony/jamshed quater martin road during shoot they got into the house we were shooting a hundred of people they harrases women/actresses, beat the shit out of crew, stole mobiles, equipment @HiraMani_real @ManiSalmanKhi #gulerana — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) February 6, 2023

The armed men barged into the house they were shooting in and harassed female members while depriving several people of their valuables and later managed to escape from the scene.

Qureshi called on the officials to take stringent action against the culprits and ensure the safety of the artists.

1/2 we are sitting here in PIB police station, they attacked like anything honestly this never happened before in karachi, they were equipped with weapons, they stole mobiles wallet they do not care about ladies they raise their hands etc. — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) February 6, 2023

Later, Hira Mani, leading actor and one of the victims, took to her social media where she hailed the crew member for saving females from the culprits and wished them a speedy recovery.

As the incident went viral, several showbiz stars including Mahira Khan, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and others denounced the violent act and raised their vocals for the safety of showbiz stars.

Check their reactions:

I don’t believe this!! Who is responsible ? Who will answer for this? https://t.co/5Kv2Eu7TJc — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 6, 2023

So sorry to hear this. Hope everyone is safe, and that the Sindh Police take swift action. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) February 6, 2023

This is horrific. I hope you all are ok my friend — iamOnir (@IamOnir) February 7, 2023

In 2021, Hira Mani was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in the driveway outside her house.