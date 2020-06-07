CM Sindh directs authorities concerned to establish corona Unit in Karachi
12:06 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities concerned to establish corona Unit in Services Hospital Karachi.
According to the spokesman of Chief minister's House, Murad Ali Shah has directed water Board to give one more connection to the hospital on which the water board has started working immediately.
CM Sindh has appealed to the people to take precautionary measure as because of not taking precautionary measures corona is spreading rapidly.
