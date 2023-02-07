US Consul General Makaneole emphasises depth of US-Pakistan ties

LODHRAN – US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole recently visited the district of Lodhran as part of U.S. Consulate Lahore’s efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties between the United States and Pakistan across all 41 districts of Punjab.
To highlight local environmental initiatives in South Punjab, Mr. Makaneole visited the Miyawaki forest and met with the transgender community engaged in honeybee farming. He also visited the Lodhran Pilot Project which includes a bio-sand filtration plant that provides clean water for local villages. Consul General Makaneole appreciated efforts of the locals and shared that the US-Pakistan Green Alliance is a framework to address shared challenges relating to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues. The Green Alliance strengthens climate resilience and fosters inclusive economic growth.
While talking with the local business community, Consul General Makaneole emphasized that the United States is Pakistan’s largest bilateral export destination. He said that “In 2022, bilateral trade hit a record $9.9 billion, with Pakistani exports to the United States reaching $6.8 billion. These are not small numbers. I believe there is room for further growth, particularly in the fields of climate resilience and energy security.”
Consul General Makaneole concluded his one-day tour of Lodhran playing a cricket match with students from Lodhran Public School and Tareen Education Foundation at the Tareen Cricket Academy. While talking to the press, Consul General Makaneole expressed great enthusiasm for the sport, adding that sports teach life skills such as leadership and clear communication.
He added that “The U.S. Mission has funded youth cricket camps and continues to work on projects to empower women through sports.” While in Lodhran Consul General Makaneole also met with Assistant Deputy Commissioner and thanked her for his hospitality and facilitating a wonderful tour of the district.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
