US Consul General Makaneole emphasises depth of US-Pakistan ties

LODHRAN – US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole recently visited the district of Lodhran as part of U.S. Consulate Lahore’s efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties between the United States and Pakistan across all 41 districts of Punjab.

To highlight local environmental initiatives in South Punjab, Mr. Makaneole visited the Miyawaki forest and met with the transgender community engaged in honeybee farming. He also visited the Lodhran Pilot Project which includes a bio-sand filtration plant that provides clean water for local villages. Consul General Makaneole appreciated efforts of the locals and shared that the US-Pakistan Green Alliance is a framework to address shared challenges relating to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues. The Green Alliance strengthens climate resilience and fosters inclusive economic growth.

While talking with the local business community, Consul General Makaneole emphasized that the United States is Pakistan’s largest bilateral export destination. He said that “In 2022, bilateral trade hit a record $9.9 billion, with Pakistani exports to the United States reaching $6.8 billion. These are not small numbers. I believe there is room for further growth, particularly in the fields of climate resilience and energy security.”

Consul General Makaneole concluded his one-day tour of Lodhran playing a cricket match with students from Lodhran Public School and Tareen Education Foundation at the Tareen Cricket Academy. While talking to the press, Consul General Makaneole expressed great enthusiasm for the sport, adding that sports teach life skills such as leadership and clear communication.

He added that “The U.S. Mission has funded youth cricket camps and continues to work on projects to empower women through sports.” While in Lodhran Consul General Makaneole also met with Assistant Deputy Commissioner and thanked her for his hospitality and facilitating a wonderful tour of the district.