Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi again listed among least livable cities in EIU 2023 Index

KARACHI – Pakistan's financial hub and country’s largest metropolis Karachi has again made it to a grim list of least livable cities in the world.
In the Global Livability Index 2023 of the Economist Intelligence Unit, the Sindh capital got 169th place out of a total of 173 cities, ranking above only poverty-stricken cities like Lagos, Algiers, Tripoli, and Damascus.
The city of over 18 million people performed poorly on all indicators and it got an overall score of 42.5, which is lower than average.
EIU index classified cities on several factors including post-Covid recovery, and stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. The Global Livability Index 2023 assesses the livability factor within the range of 1-100, where 1 is considered intolerable and 100 is considered supreme.
The port city performed weakly on the stability indicator, with a mere score of 20. In healthcare, the provincial capital secured 50 score, 75 on education, 51.8 on infrastructure, and 38.7 on culture.
In the previous year, Karachi was ranked 136 out of 140 cities in the index.
Vienna, the capital of Austria bagged the top spot for the second year in a row and has a perfect score of 100 on four out of the five indicators.
Copenhagen, Melbourne, Sydney, Vancouver, Zurich, Calgary, Geneva, Toronto, and Osaka were ranked other top positions in the Index.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.