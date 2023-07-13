Search

Pakistan's financial capital Karachi again listed among least livable cities in EIU 2023 Index

Web Desk 12:48 PM | 13 Jul, 2023
Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi again listed among least livable cities in EIU 2023 Index
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan's financial hub and country’s largest metropolis Karachi has again made it to a grim list of least livable cities in the world.

In the Global Livability Index 2023 of the Economist Intelligence Unit, the Sindh capital got 169th place out of a total of 173 cities, ranking above only poverty-stricken cities like Lagos, Algiers, Tripoli, and Damascus.

The city of over 18 million people performed poorly on all indicators and it got an overall score of 42.5, which is lower than average.

EIU index classified cities on several factors including post-Covid recovery, and stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. The Global Livability Index 2023 assesses the livability factor within the range of 1-100, where 1 is considered intolerable and 100 is considered supreme.

The port city performed weakly on the stability indicator, with a mere score of 20. In healthcare, the provincial capital secured 50 score, 75 on education, 51.8 on infrastructure, and 38.7 on culture.

In the previous year, Karachi was ranked 136 out of 140 cities in the index.

Most Livable Cities in the world

Vienna, the capital of Austria bagged the top spot for the second year in a row and has a perfect score of 100 on four out of the five indicators.

Copenhagen, Melbourne, Sydney, Vancouver, Zurich, Calgary, Geneva, Toronto, and Osaka were ranked other top positions in the Index.

Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report

