Breaking Barriers: Lahore prison allows video calls, reuniting inmates with loved ones

Web Desk 01:05 PM | 13 Jul, 2023
LAHORE – In a groundbreaking development, District Jail Lahore has initiated a pioneering pilot project, revolutionising communication for inmates by introducing a video calling facility. This innovative approach allows prisoners to bridge the gap with their families and loved ones, transforming their sense of detachment.

Through the newly implemented video-calling system, 100 young prisoners, who are yet to reach adulthood, have been granted the opportunity to connect with their families via video calls twice a week. This initiative, launched by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Shakeel Ahmad Mian, underscores the government's dedication to prisoner welfare.

This service represents a significant leap forward in enhancing prisoner well-being, fostering a sense of connection and support during their confinement. Notably, this marks the first time in the country's history that such a communication facility has been made available to prisoners.

The Inspector General of Jails has expressed optimism about the positive impact of video calling on prisoners' overall mental and emotional well-being. Encouraged by the success of this pilot project, plans are already underway to expand video calling facilities to other jails in Punjab.

In April 2023, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, chaired a meeting at his office to discuss prison reforms, with particular emphasis on the proposal for conducting trials of prisoners through video links. This signifies the commitment to leveraging technology for further advancements in the penal system.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

