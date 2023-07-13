Breaking Barriers: Lahore prison allows video calls, reuniting inmates with loved ones

LAHORE – In a groundbreaking development, District Jail Lahore has initiated a pioneering pilot project, revolutionising communication for inmates by introducing a video calling facility. This innovative approach allows prisoners to bridge the gap with their families and loved ones, transforming their sense of detachment.
Through the newly implemented video-calling system, 100 young prisoners, who are yet to reach adulthood, have been granted the opportunity to connect with their families via video calls twice a week. This initiative, launched by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Shakeel Ahmad Mian, underscores the government's dedication to prisoner welfare.
This service represents a significant leap forward in enhancing prisoner well-being, fostering a sense of connection and support during their confinement. Notably, this marks the first time in the country's history that such a communication facility has been made available to prisoners.
The Inspector General of Jails has expressed optimism about the positive impact of video calling on prisoners' overall mental and emotional well-being. Encouraged by the success of this pilot project, plans are already underway to expand video calling facilities to other jails in Punjab.
In April 2023, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, chaired a meeting at his office to discuss prison reforms, with particular emphasis on the proposal for conducting trials of prisoners through video links. This signifies the commitment to leveraging technology for further advancements in the penal system.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.