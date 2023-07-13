Gulbar Khan elected new GB chief minister

Gulbar Khan, the leader of the forward bloc within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), elected Gilgit-Baltistan's new chief minister on Thursday. The election process faced controversy in the days leading up to the appointment.
Gulbar emerged as the uncontested choice for chief minister as three other candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving only 20 members present in the house. With 19 votes in favour, he secured the position. However, an independent lawmaker named Nawaz Khan Naji abstained from voting, while members from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supported Gulbar as the new CM.
In a display of dissatisfaction, all 11 members of the PTI's 'like-minded group' decided to boycott the polling, alleging rigging in the process.
The need for the election arose due to the disqualification of former CM Khalid Khursheed by the region's top court, on account of holding a fake degree.
After Khalid Khursheed's removal from office, the PTI split into two factions: the forward bloc and the like-minded or 'humkhayal' group, with the latter choosing to boycott the election.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
