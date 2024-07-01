Search

Pregnant donkey shot dead after its owner cuts tree in Rawalpindi

03:27 PM | 1 Jul, 2024
Pregnant donkey shot dead after its owner cuts tree in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI – In another incident of animal cruelty, influential persons killed a pregnant donkey after its owner cut down a tree in their fields in Rawalpindi. 

The incident took place in Makhyal Chakri where the heartless people killed the animal by opening firing on it. 

Reports said the donkey was three-month pregnant. A case has been registered against 11 suspects in Chakri police station on the complaint of the donkey’s owner. 

Last month, an incident of animal mutilation had come to light as police in the Saggri area of Rawat Police Station have registered a case against a nominated suspect for cutting off a donkey's ears in a field.

According to the complainant Tanveer, who runs a farm and shop in Rawalpindi, he keeps animals and the donkey, which used to return home daily after drinking water, had both ears cut off on June 4, but the police filed a case against the suspect after a delay of 14 days.

Tanveer added that he had presented all the evidence to the police, including video recordings from Arshad Mahmood's house, where the suspect lives.

Police had registered the case and initiated action.

