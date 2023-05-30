Search

Pakistan

Pakistan plans to launch mobile app to pace up working at ministries

03:38 PM | 30 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has planned to introduce an e-office mobile application in order to speed up working of ministries and divisions. 

An official of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) told media that the app has been development and its trial had also been completed. 

He said the application will work on the intranet instead of the internet, adding that the users will also be enabled to access it through VPN.

The security audit of e-office application was completed by NTISB, which has cleared it for use in the public offices. 

The officials said the launch of the application will prove a milestone in digital transformation of official affairs. It will enable the officers to review the files while sitting at home, a development that would reduce backlog in the public offices. 

