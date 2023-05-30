Gold price declines by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day of the running business week despite upward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs1,700 to close at Rs232,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs1,458 to settle at Rs199,588, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $11 to settle at $1,956 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.