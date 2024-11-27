Afghan nationals to vacate Islamabad by December 31 without NOC: Interior Minister

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that Afghan nationals will not be permitted to reside in Islamabad without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) after December 31.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the minister emphasized that Afghan nationals wishing to stay in the city must secure an NOC from the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Beyond the deadline, any Afghan citizens without the required documentation will have to leave the capital’s jurisdiction.

Naqvi stated, “Our primary objective is to restore normalcy in daily life. Whatever minor disruptions remain will be resolved by the evening.”

The minister also addressed recent rumors, stating that no police personnel were carrying firearms and dismissed claims that 33 bodies had been reported in a single hospital as propaganda aimed at covering up embarrassment.

It is worth noting that Information Minister Atta Tarar recently alleged the involvement of Afghan nationals in protests organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Punjab authorities have also announced their intention to identify and take action against Afghan nationals participating in such demonstrations.