MDCAT 2024 retake: Revised instruction issued for candidates in Sindh

KARACHI – The Sukkur IBA University is all set to conduct the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDC AT-2024) Retake on Sunday, December 8, 2024, across the five divisions of Sindh province.

In light of the recent revisions, all applicants have been advised to strictly adhere to the updated instructions for the MDCAT-2024 retake.

As per revised instructions, candidates must bring their original Admit Slip to the test center, along with one of the following original documents, which must be presented for verification:

1) Applicant’s CNIC

2) Applicant’s Juvenile Card

3) Passport

4) Matriculation Marksheet

5) Intermediate Marksheet

“Candidates shall not be allowed entry into the exam hall without the original Admit Slip and at least one of the required documents. Failure to comply with these requirements will result in denial of entry to the exam hall,” read the official press release.

Earlier this month,

Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University and CEO, STS, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh said transparency and merit will remain our top priorities, and the examination will be held under strict vigilance.”

In the recent detailed judgment issued on 15 November, 2024 by the Sindh High Court has set a deadline for the execution of retake examination MDCAT-2024 within four weeks starting from November 15, 2024