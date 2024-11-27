Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

One Punjab Police officer martyred, over 170 injured in violent attacks

Violent assaults by miscreants across various districts, including the federal capital, Rawalpindi, and Attock, resulted in the martyrdom of one Punjab Police officer and injuries to more than 170 personnel.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, multiple officers sustained severe injuries due to the violence and gunfire. Miscreants damaged 22 police vehicles and set a police van ablaze during the unrest.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, paid tribute to the martyrs and brave officers who risked their lives to protect the country’s internal borders. “We salute the sacrifices of our forces who stood steadfast in the face of violence,” he stated.

He added that the attackers were armed with incendiary weapons, sniper rifles, petrol bombs, and other dangerous equipment. Despite the extreme provocation, police and security forces exercised maximum restraint to control the situation.

Dr. Anwar further emphasized that the Punjab Police is committed to bringing those who challenge the law to justice. Advanced technologies, including geo-fencing, CCTV footage analysis, facial recognition, and other modern tools, are being utilized to identify and arrest the culprits.

“The morale of the Punjab Police remains high. We will spare no effort in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property,” the IG declared.

Additionally, Dr. Anwar directed that the injured officers receive the best possible medical treatment and care during their recovery.

