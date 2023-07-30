Karachi weather update today

KARACHI – Cloudy weather is expected to prevail on Sunday across most parts of the port city of Karachi, while the residents of country’s largest city can expect some rain in the evening, and night.

The maximum temperature of the provincial capital is expected to go up upto 32°C, as the city will be covered by dark clouds by tonight.

In the fresh advisory, the Met Office said the port city will receive light rain or showers in the evening or at night as the wet spell continues.

PMD also predicted that winds are blowing at a speed of 28 kmph in the city, and the humidity level in the air will be over 70 percent in the next 24 hours.

The city is witnessing rains as shallow monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating in central parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over the upper and central parts of the country.