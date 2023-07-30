Search

PakistanWeather

Karachi weather update today

Web Desk 02:52 PM | 30 Jul, 2023
Karachi weather update today
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Cloudy weather is expected to prevail on Sunday across most parts of the port city of Karachi, while the residents of country’s largest city can expect some rain in the evening, and night.

The maximum temperature of the provincial capital is expected to go up upto 32°C, as the city will be covered by dark clouds by tonight.

In the fresh advisory, the Met Office said the port city will receive light rain or showers in the evening or at night as the wet spell continues.

PMD also predicted that winds are blowing at a speed of 28 kmph in the city, and the humidity level in the air will be over 70 percent in the next 24 hours.

The city is witnessing rains as shallow monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating in central parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over the upper and central parts of the country.

Punjab, Sindh continue to receive rains under new monsoon weather system

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Chinese vice premier to arrive in Pakistan today to celebrate ‘Decade of CPEC’

12:00 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Lahore weather update today

10:08 PM | 29 Jul, 2023

First consignment of Russian wheat arrives in Karachi

08:55 PM | 29 Jul, 2023

Karachi weather update

02:43 PM | 29 Jul, 2023

Police release security, traffic management plan for Muharram processions in Karachi

11:34 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

8th Muharram’s procession begins in Karachi’s Nishtar Park amid tight security

03:50 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Karachi weather update today

02:52 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 30, 2023

09:23 AM | 30 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 30, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (30 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: