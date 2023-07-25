Search

Pakistan

Punjab, Sindh continue to receive rains under new monsoon weather system

Web Desk 09:44 AM | 25 Jul, 2023
Punjab, Sindh continue to receive rains under new monsoon weather system
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Punjab and Sindh regions brace for more rains this week as the monsoon spell ends scorching heat and persistent humidity.

Parts of Punjab received heavy downpour today while rain continued in Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu, causing inundation and damaged dilapidated infrastructure.

In Sindh, one person died while two received injuries as the roof of their house caved in near Shahdad Kot whereas three persons suffered injuries in two separate incidents of roof collapse in Chunian and Narang Mandi.

Okara received the heaviest rainfall of 132mm in Punjab, local media reported; Pakpattan and adjourning areas also witnessed heavy rainfall after which the power supply was suspended.

The heavy rains disturbed routine life by causing low-level flood in several areas. Waterlogged roads added to the woes of people in urban areas. The wet spell caused traffic jams and power outages in major cities. 

Met Office earlier predicted the wet spell to continue till July 29 as monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country from the Bay of Bengal and a westerly trough is also affecting upper parts of Pakistan.

Heavy monsoon rains kill over a dozen people in Punjab, KP

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan appoints new ambassadors to China, Russia

12:54 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Lahore Weather Update

10:54 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Customs officer sacked after being caught demanding bribe from passenger in new viral video

05:25 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Karachi Weather Update – 23 July 2023

03:52 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Storm on Twitter after heavy rains cause giant potholes on Lahore’s Canal Road

03:28 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Heavy monsoon rains kill over a dozen people in Punjab, KP

12:15 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Farah Gogi likely to become approver against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ...

10:08 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 25 July 2023

09:02 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 25, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.4 294.15
Euro EUR 319.5 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.9 80.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.9 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 196 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.55 768.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.48 937.48
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 330.24 332.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 25, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (25 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: