Punjab, Sindh continue to receive rains under new monsoon weather system

LAHORE – Punjab and Sindh regions brace for more rains this week as the monsoon spell ends scorching heat and persistent humidity.
Parts of Punjab received heavy downpour today while rain continued in Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu, causing inundation and damaged dilapidated infrastructure.
In Sindh, one person died while two received injuries as the roof of their house caved in near Shahdad Kot whereas three persons suffered injuries in two separate incidents of roof collapse in Chunian and Narang Mandi.
Okara received the heaviest rainfall of 132mm in Punjab, local media reported; Pakpattan and adjourning areas also witnessed heavy rainfall after which the power supply was suspended.
The heavy rains disturbed routine life by causing low-level flood in several areas. Waterlogged roads added to the woes of people in urban areas. The wet spell caused traffic jams and power outages in major cities.
Met Office earlier predicted the wet spell to continue till July 29 as monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country from the Bay of Bengal and a westerly trough is also affecting upper parts of Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 25, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.4
|294.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.9
|80.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.9
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.55
|768.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.48
|937.48
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.24
|332.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,640
