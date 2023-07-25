Punjab, Sindh continue to receive rains under new monsoon weather system

LAHORE – Punjab and Sindh regions brace for more rains this week as the monsoon spell ends scorching heat and persistent humidity.

Parts of Punjab received heavy downpour today while rain continued in Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu, causing inundation and damaged dilapidated infrastructure.

In Sindh, one person died while two received injuries as the roof of their house caved in near Shahdad Kot whereas three persons suffered injuries in two separate incidents of roof collapse in Chunian and Narang Mandi.

Okara received the heaviest rainfall of 132mm in Punjab, local media reported; Pakpattan and adjourning areas also witnessed heavy rainfall after which the power supply was suspended.

The heavy rains disturbed routine life by causing low-level flood in several areas. Waterlogged roads added to the woes of people in urban areas. The wet spell caused traffic jams and power outages in major cities.

Met Office earlier predicted the wet spell to continue till July 29 as monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country from the Bay of Bengal and a westerly trough is also affecting upper parts of Pakistan.