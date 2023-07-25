Farah Gogi likely to become approver against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi as she starts sharing information with FIA

LONDON – Troubles continue to mount for former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as now their confidante Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi started cooperating with Pakistani authorities and is likely to become approver against PTI chief.

A report shared by Geo News claimed that a close friend of Bushra Bibi started sharing details with FIA and other authorities. Despite being told not to share any information from the leadership of the former ruling party, Farah has already shared important information with investigators.

The development comes as Islamabad apprised UAE that Farah was a wanted person and involved in money laundering and other practices, and she was asked to leave Gulf State and now she resides in Italy.

The report further maintained that Farah has been blacklisted and is not allowed to enter UAE in wake of serious cases against her.

She left Pakistan soon after the ouster of Imran Khan’s government while the incumbent government accused her of being involved in corrupt practices.

Earlier this year, Pakistani officials approached Interpol for her return in cases registered for alleged money laundering and other crimes. She has already been declared an absconder by the court in the money laundering case.

The ruling party leader claimed that Farhat Shahzadi facilitated PTI chief and his wife to sell Graff watch set gifted to the state of Pakistan by Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman and sold to Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor for a price of $2 million.