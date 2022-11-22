Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?

Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, is a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

A graduate now in her early 50s, Farah is married to Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, son of PML-N MPA Iqbal Gujjar from Gujranwala. Farah has two children with Gujjar, a son and a daughter. She’s the daughter of Mohammad Hussain and her family is reportedly settled abroad.

Farah’s husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar was spiritually connected to Pakpattan’s Maneka family. Khawar Maneka, former husband of Imran Khan’s current wife Bushra Bibi, belongs to the same family.

Farah reportedly came in contact with the Maneka family during her husband’s illness in 2009-10 and became a close friend of Bushra Bibi. Gogi and Gujjar are said to have played a key role in Imran Khan’s marriage to Bushra Bibi.

Farah is also considered a close friend of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar’s wife. It’s said she’s the one who played a role in having Buzdar named the Punjab CM.

Farah’s name first surfaced in headlines when disgruntled PTI leader Aleem Khan and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz levelled corruption allegations against her. She was accused of buying a 10-acre industrial plot worth Rs600 million for just Rs80.30 million in Faisalabad’s special economic zone during the tenure of the PTI government in Punjab. However, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recently dropped this case against her.

She has also been accused of using her influence over bureaucratic appointments in Punjab and making money from bureaucrats. However, the then prime minister Imran Khan defended her and said she was a victim of ‘political vendetta’. He said Farah was being targeted for being a close friend of his wife.

In June 2022, a couple of audio leaks surfaced online wherein she purportedly demanded a precious diamond gift for Bushra Bibi from property tycoon Malik Riaz and his daughter Amber Riaz in return for ‘removal of locks’ on a project site and withdrawal of a report against Malik Riaz.

Farah faces NAB cases for allegedly acting as a front-person of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. She is a director of a construction company, Ghosia Builders, which allegedly used to secure government tenders during the PTI rule. The company runs construction projects in the UAE. She is reportedly a shareholder in seven other companies as well.

And last but not the least, Farah is being named in the Toshakhana gifts sale controversy. She is alleged to have facilitated the sale of a precious watch, which was gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince to the then prime minister Imran Khan.