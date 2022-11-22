Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood
Share
Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood is a three-star general who comes fourth in the seniority list of being picked as the next Chief of Army Staff.
The recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), who hailed from the Baloch Regiment, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in April 2019.
He has served in coveted leadership positions in his career, including Corps Commander Peshawar. In the country’s Intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), he served as director-general analysis.
The 35th president of National Defence University (NDU) since 23 November 2021 has diversified experience in the armed forces.
The decorated officer also served as general officer commanding (GOC) of an Infantry Division in North Waziristan District, a mountainous region of the northwest which has been one of the major battlegrounds where leading military operation was launched against TTP and other terror groups.
The Lieutenant general is said to be senior-most to hold his position to-date as Commander 11 Corps to head the force operating in the area bordering war-torn Afghanistan.
He further performed his duties as General Headquarters inspector general for Communication & Information Technology Branch at Rawalpindi.
Mirza lived in Shaheed Army Officers Colony and was commissioned in 1987. He was appointed as chief instructor, senior instructor, and instructor class A at the Command and Staff College. He completed his graduation from the Pakistan Command and Staff College, Command and Staff College, Egypt, and the NDU.
Who will be the next Pakistan Army chief? 09:34 AM | 22 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The process of appointment of the highest position in Pakistan Army has been started and expected to ...
-
- LIVE: PTI chief Imran Khan addresses seminar on economy05:09 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
-
- ECP announces to hold local bodies election in Karachi, Hyderabad on ...04:05 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Rapper Badshah thrills at ILT20 opening ceremony03:42 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022