ECP announces to hold local bodies election in Karachi, Hyderabad on Jan 15

KARACHI – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced that local government elections in Karachi, Hyderabad will be held on January 15, 2023.

The five-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja announced the election date and directed the institutions to arrange security arrangements for the polls.

Lately, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the electoral watchdog to hold local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad at the earliest.

ECP earlier decided to put off local government elections in the port city for a third time at Sindh government’s request.

