ECP announces to hold local bodies election in Karachi, Hyderabad on Jan 15
Share
KARACHI – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced that local government elections in Karachi, Hyderabad will be held on January 15, 2023.
The five-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja announced the election date and directed the institutions to arrange security arrangements for the polls.
Lately, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the electoral watchdog to hold local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad at the earliest.
ECP earlier decided to put off local government elections in the port city for a third time at Sindh government’s request.
More to follow...
- ECP announces to hold local bodies election in Karachi, Hyderabad on ...04:05 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Bisma Shahid – Meet Gujranwala girl who confronts armed robbers in ...02:50 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Cricket Icon DJ Bravo finds his ‘30’ with the next generation ...02:45 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Saboor Aly slays in black in new viral pictures01:06 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Ali Zafar faces backlash over photos showing his painted nails11:46 AM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Peshawar High Court moved against screening of trans-themed film ...11:15 AM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022