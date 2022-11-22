Vasay Chaudhry appointed as vice chairman of Punjab Film Censor Board

Pakistani actor, writer and host Vasay Chaudhry has been appointed as the new vice chairman of the Punjab Film Censor Board.

Moreover, The Legend of Maula Jatt producer Ammara Hikmat has also been appointed as a non-official member. Previously, the producer and Irfan Khoosat’s daughter Kanwal Khoosat was a non-official member of the board.

The new board has been constituted for the coming two years. According to an official of the Punjab Information and Culture Department, the appointment of new members is routine and an official process to run the affairs. “There is no other particular reason to change or replace any member,” Express Tribune reported.

According to the notification, five official members will now be at the helm of the Punjab Film and Censor Board including Chaudhry Gull Zaman as chairman, Vasay Chaudhry as vice chairman while the secretary of information and culture department or their nominee will be an official member, additional chief secretary home department or their nominee will be an official member and secretary law and parliamentary affairs or their nominee will be an official member of the Punjab Film and Censor Board.

In addition to that, seven non-official members will be at the helm of the board. This includes Ammara Hikmat, Juggan Kazim, Abid Rasheed, Ali Tanveer, Zaigham Gondal, and Fatima Ahmad Khan.