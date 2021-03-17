#MehwishHayat calls out #VasayChaudhry for #bodyshaming
17 Mar, 2021
#MehwishHayat calls out #VasayChaudhry for #bodyshaming
Living in a hyper-real and globalised society, defining cultural humour has become a feat of its own and while reflecting on the Pakistani sense of humour it is all about belittling humour.

Lollywood superstar Mehwish Hayat recently appeared in the show “Ghabrana Mana hai” hosted by the versatile writer-actor Vasay Chaudhry. While conversing, Chaudhry posed a question for the Load Wedding star "Which Pakistani actor can play the role of Ertuğrul’s companion" to which she replied Ahmed Ali Butt.

In response, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star said “Ahmed Ali Butt on a horse and that horse has to run, we have to save the horse”.

Hayat interfered and said, "You can not body shame someone in front of me, if you are sitting with your friends that’s the other thing but you can’t say things like this on such a platform, people will pick what you have said and repeat it and then you will be responsible for whatever happens”.

Despite the light-hearted banter, the conversation that followed after was quite interesting between Vasay and Hayat. Being public figures, the duos take on satire along with its association to negative connotation was surely a breath of fresh air.

Moreover, the man in question Ahmad Ali Butt also responded to the fun banter hilariously.

Netizens loved the interaction and applauded Hayat and Chadhary for having the conversation on a public platform.

Earlier, Aiman Khan generated a lot of negative buzz with her comments about fellow actor Mawra Hocane, which left the internet talking.

Aiman Khan lands in hot waters after her advice ... 02:25 PM | 11 Mar, 2021

Celebrities all around the globe are always in limelight. Since they are always under the media radar, they are ...

