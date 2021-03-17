Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza speaks about security after assassination bid

LAHORE – The Islamic scholar and YouTuber Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, who survived a second assassination attempt on Sunday, said Jhelum police failed to provide any security to him despite numerous requests.

The Jhelum-based preacher explained the recent attack while speaking with English newspaper Dawn. He said I deliver lectures after Zuhr prayers on Sunday in my Quran academy.

Mirza mentioned that all participants had to pass through a security check before entering the hall but on Sunday, the attacker, Shehzad Ali, managed to hide a sharp knife by arriving early in the morning. He [the attacker] then waited for the photo session after the weekly lecture.

Narrating the exact moment, he said a Sialkot participant breached the line to leave early and at that moment the suspect’s blade hit the hand of that man who then alarmed everyone about the attacker.

Following that, the attacker rushed towards me but security men saved me. Meanwhile, I got a wound on the shoulder.

Mirza also mentioned the first assassination attempt in 2017 after which two police cops had deployed for his security, which was later withdrawn. He then arranged his private security.

On the other hand, Jhelum District Police Officer Shakir Dawar said security had withdrawn from Mirza as a district intelligence committee had named him to be included in the Fourth Schedule for his `controversial statements. Law enforcers had recommended shutting down the academy of Mirza, he added.

Earlier in mid-2020, Engineer was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against religious scholars. Later, he got bail against Rs50,000 surety bonds.