Indian pilot killed in MiG-21 crash
NEW DELHI – A pilot of Indian air force has died after his plane crashed in central India on, the IAF confirmed on Twitter Wednesday morning.
The MiG-21 crashed soon after taking off for a combat training mission at an undisclosed airbase.
The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021
"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the IAF tweet read.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident, it added.
