PAF pilots who downed Indian jets receive Pakistan's gallantry awards – VIDEO

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday awarded Pakistan Air Force officers, who demonstrated impeccable skills during the dogfight with Indian jets in a standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbours last year.

Wing Commander Noman Ali Khan received Sitara-i-Jurat (third highest military award of Pakistan) for downing Indian air force's MiG-21 Bison, which led to the capture of IAF pilot Abhinandan who attempted to invade Pakistan’s airspace on February 27, 2019.

Wing Commander Hassan Siddique was awarded Tamgha-i-Jurat (fourth highest military award of Pakistan) for shooting down an Indian Su30 during Operation Swift Retort.

Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam and GP Rana Ilyas received Sitara-i-Basalat for their respective roles in planning and air defence operations during the PAF's Operation Swift Retort.

W/C Omar Chauhdhry was conferred Tamgha-i-Basalat posthumously.

Tamgha-i-Basalat is an award of Pakistan Armed Forces. It is an operational award given by President of Pakistan to military personnel for acts of valor, courage or devotion while performing their duty.

The Swift Retort team were among the 70 officers and soldiers of armed forces who received national military awards in recognition of their meritorious services and valor they showed to safeguard the national frontiers.

At a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, the President conferred awards in four categories including Sitara-i-Jurat, Sitara-i-Bisalat, Tamgha-i-Jurat and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

The ceremony was traditionally scheduled on March 23, 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#Live: An investiture ceremony is underway at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. https://t.co/NGc62rc9HS — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) September 6, 2020

Even this time too, due to the social distancing measures, it was bifurcated into two day-event for conferment of military and civil awards respectively with all the participants wearing face masks as per anti-COVID SOPs.

Besides the recipients of the awards, the ceremony was also attended by members of the federal cabinet, services chiefs, family members of the recipients also including of those who martyred in different operations to purge the country of terrorists.

Separately, President Alvi also held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.