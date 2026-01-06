Seven arrested for displaying Imran Khan’s Picture at Wedding Reception

ISLAMABAD – At least seven workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, including two party officials, were arrested for waving picture of PTI founder Imran Khan and chanting slogans.

The Walima was held at local market of Malik Hasan, brother of PTI Rahwali leader Chacha Zahid Malik. Besides close relatives and family friends, local PTI workers and MPA-level officials also attended.

At one point, a worker displayed a large portrait of PTI founder Imran Khan, which caused the attending workers to get excited and start chanting slogans. After the event ended, the Cantt police began action and, by late night, arrested seven people, including two party officials, and registered case for disturbing public peace.

The arrested individuals include Senior Vice Tehsil President Tariq Mehmood Waraich, Cantt General Secretary Mirza Imran Baig, the groom’s brother Chacha Zahid Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed Danja, Kareem Hassan Bhandar, Ayaz Mehr, and Zeeshan Iqbal.

Earlier, Lahore police booked singer for performing song titled “Qaidi No 804” during a government-sponsored cultural event at the Shalimar Garden.

The suspect, a Qawwal, has been accused of giving the event ‘political colour’ as the song was associated with the jailed PTI founder Imran Khan. Police said singer deliberately tried to exploit cultural event and instigate people, as the song was linked with particular political party.