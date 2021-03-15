Islamic Scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza survives second assassination attempt

LAHORE – One of Pakistan’s prominent Islamic scholars and YouTuber Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza Sunday survived a second assassination attempt.

The Jhelum-based preacher escaped without injuries and is safe and sound. The sources said the attacker visited the Quran academy at the weekly meeting and attempted killing with a knife while taking a picture with Mirza. However, further information regarding the incident has yet to be confirmed.

This is the second failed assassination attempt on the Islamic scholar as he faces severe criticism from scholars of different schools of thought.

Earlier, Jhelum police arrested him under section 153-A as he allegedly passed mocking remarks against other religious scholars.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza is a mechanical engineer and also a Grade-19 public officer in Defence Ministry.