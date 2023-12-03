Nine 'beggars' removed from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport

Nine accused beggars from Multan who were heading to Saudi Arabia under the guise of Umrah pilgrims were offloaded from plane by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that nine accused beggars were detained by FIA Immigration off an aircraft that was leaving Multan International Airport for Saudi Arabia.

Six women and two men were among those detained, according to the police, and they had concealed the fact that they had made hotel reservations in Saudi Arabia.

The detained have been sent to the FIA's anti-human trafficking unit for additional investigation.

According to spokesperson, passengers are being closely observed to prevent groups from engaging in begging.