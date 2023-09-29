16 Pakistani ‘beggars’ traveling to Saudi Arabia in guise of Umrah arrested in Multan

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested sixteen members of a family, who were trying to travel to Saudi Arabia for begging under the guise of Umrah pilgrimage.

The agency officials the suspects were travelling on Umrah visa from Multan when they were offloaded from a plane. During interrogation, they revealed that they were going to the kingdom for begging.

They said three agents had made arrangement for their accommodation in Saudi Arabia as they had agreed to receive 50 percent share of total amount to be given by people to the beggars.

The suspects include 11 women, five men and one child. A case has been registered against all suspects to launch an investigation into the matter.

The development comes a couple of days after secretary overseas told a standing committee of Senate that 90% beggars arrested abroad are Pakistani nationals.