Pakistan, India border forces exchange sweets on Eid Al Adha

08:35 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan Rangers and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday exchanged sweets at various points along the border on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the first time since 2019.

Ties between the nuclear neighbouring countries declined further after Delhi revoked special status of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, leading to suspension of such farewell gestures.

Security officials of both sides exchanged sweets at JCP (joint check post) Attari, Cholistan front and at Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan and India shares 2290 km long international border. 

