PSX loses over 1000 points during intraday crash amid Pakistan-Iran skirmishes

ISLAMABAD – The ongoing air strikes and diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and Iran present another blow to nuclear-armed country struggling with worst economic crisis in recent times.
As tensions continued unabated, it also affected the Pakistan Stock Exchange. with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 1000 points on Thursday.
Data shared on PSX site shows that the KSE-100 index lost 770.12 points, standing at 62,797.21. Experts link the sudden downward shift to Pakistan-Iran skirmishes near the Southwestern border.
On Wednesday, Iran launched attacks inside Pakistan targeting children, and what followed was Pakistan's retaliatory strikes in Iran’s Siestan-o-Baluchistan province.
The ongoing attacks between neighboring countries affected investor sentiment, offsetting positives on the external account.
The stock market is vulnerable to such escalations and likewise, it responded unfavorably.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
