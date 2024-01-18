Search

BusinessPakistan

PSX loses over 1000 points during intraday crash amid Pakistan-Iran skirmishes

Web Desk
11:01 AM | 18 Jan, 2024
PSX loses over 1000 points during intraday crash amid Pakistan-Iran skirmishes

ISLAMABAD – The ongoing air strikes and diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and Iran present another blow to nuclear-armed country struggling with worst economic crisis in recent times.

As tensions continued unabated, it also affected the Pakistan Stock Exchange. with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 1000 points on Thursday.

Data shared on PSX site shows that the KSE-100 index lost 770.12 points, standing at 62,797.21. Experts link the sudden downward shift to Pakistan-Iran skirmishes near the Southwestern border.

On Wednesday, Iran laun­ched attacks inside Pakistan targeting children, and what followed was Pakistan's retaliatory strikes in Iran’s Siestan-o-Baluchistan province.

The ongoing attacks between neighboring countries affected investor sentiment, offsetting positives on the external account.

The stock market is vulnerable to such escalations and likewise, it responded unfavorably.

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation to deadly air strikes

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:34 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

US slams Iran for air strikes in Pakistan that killed children

09:28 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other key highways closed for traffic amid ...

09:05 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation ...

11:31 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar appreciates Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing ...

08:43 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

FM Jilani talks to Iranian counterpart over airspace violation

06:29 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan procures second LNG cargo from Azerbaijan

Most viewed

01:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024

11:02 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

12:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

09:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides ...

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Petrol price decreased for next fortnight

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Türkiye plans to introduce tech visas, confirms minister

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: