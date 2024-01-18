Baloch Liberation Front confirms casualties in Pakistan airstrikes inside Iran 

ISLAMABAD – This morning Pakistan conducted successful air strikes inside Iranian territory, killing number of separatist group members as Asian neighbours wade deeper into a diplomatic crisis.
A day after Balochistan strikes, Pakistani forces undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision strikes against BLF hideouts in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan.
Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) confirmed casualties in Pakistani strikes being dubbed as "Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar".
In a handout shared by Baloch terror group, it confirmed deaths of its members and announced waging war on Pakistan in the aftermath of recent skirmishes.
Earlier in the day, Foreign Office confirmed Pakistan's highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terror hideouts.
It said several terrorists were eliminated during the Intelligence-based operation dubbed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar'. MoFA reiterated sharing serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran.
Islamabad shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.
Pakistan lamented lack of action against Sarmachars who continued to kill Pakistanis. The recent action comes in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars.
Islamabad holds right to defend its national security against all threats, and successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces, foreign office said.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
