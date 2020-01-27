Jalal Sikandar Sultan sworn in as Pakistan's new Chief Election Commissioner
04:15 PM | 27 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Muhammad Jalal Sikandar Sultan sworn in as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad administered him the oath at a ceremony at the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Monday.

Muhammad Jalal Sikandar Sultan is a former bureaucrat. He was chosen to head the Election Commission by a parliamentary committee comprising government and opposition members following the retirement of Sardar Raza Khan from the seat last month.

