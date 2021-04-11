PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar drubs PTI’s Malhi in NA-75 Daska by-poll

SIALKOT – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar Saturday clinched victory on a National Assembly (NA) seat in Daska by-polls.

According to the unofficial results of all 360 polling stations, PML-N’s candidate secured 111,220 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Malhi remained runner up with 92019 votes.

Meanwhile, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also shared the ‘election victory’ on Twitter saying people of Daska won the war of ‘restoring the sanctity of vote’.

نواز شریف کا بیانیہ جیت گیا۔ جب بھی منصفانہ الیکشن ہونگےجیت شیرکی ہی ہوگی۔نواز شریف کی سیاست ختم کرنے والے یاد رکھیں نواز شریف ایک نظریےکا نام ہے جو عوام کے دلوں میں گھر کر چکا ہے۔ اس جعلی حکومت کے دن گنے جاچکے، وہ دن دور نہیں جب اس ملک میں عوام کی حکمرانی ہوگی، جعلسازوں کی نہیں۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 10, 2021

The narrative of Mian Nawaz Sharif has won. Maryam while announcing the premature victory felicitated the PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar for winning the election against all odds.

Whenever fair elections will take place, PML-N will win. That day is not far when the people will rule the country, not tricksters," daughter of PML-N supremo added.

Senior PML-N leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said in a tweet that people have announced the verdict through their vote today that “PML-N is their real representative”.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے نائب صدر اور پنجاب اسمبلی میں قائد حزب اختلاف حمزہ شہباز کا ڈسکہ انتخاب میں فتح پر اظہار تشکر اللہ تعالی کا شکراداکرتے ہیں جس نے عوام کی فتح کا سورج طلوع کیا الحمداللہ، آج عوام اور ووٹ جیت گیا، ووٹ چور سلیکٹڈ مافیا ہار گیا — PML(N) (@pmln_org) April 10, 2021

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued show-cause notices to Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, and PML-Q’s Chaudhry Saleem over the violation amid the Daska by-poll.