Pakistan cuts petrol price by Rs12.63 per litre

09:59 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Pakistan cuts petrol price by Rs12.63 per litre
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD - In a major relief to inflation-hit public, the federal government Friday announced to decrease petroleum prices by up to Rs12.63 per litre. 

Newly-appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made the announcement while addressing a press conference, a couple of days after he vowed to rein in the inflation. 

The new prices will come into effect at midnight tonight.

Following the revision in prices, petrol will now be sold at Rs224.80 per litre from October 1.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs12.13 per litre to Rs235.30 while the new price of light speed diesel oil is Rs191.83 after a decrease of Rs10.19/litre. 

Furthermore, the finance minister has announced one-month extension in the date of filing the tax returns. 

