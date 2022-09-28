Ishaq Dar sworn in as Pakistan's new Finance Minister

Ruling party Senator Ishaq Dar has sworn in as Finance Minister on Wednesday at Aiwan-e-Sadar, around five years after he was ousted from the role by a court in a corruption case.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders attended the ceremony.

Earlier, the senior PML-N leader was sworn in as a senator amid the hue and cry raised by the opposition.

Ishaq Dar had been living in self-imposed exile in Britain for the last five years and landed in Pakistan along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

