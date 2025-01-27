Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Cyber Alert: 16 Browser Extensions you should Never use to avoid data theft

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis have been warned for not using over a dozen Browser Extensions that put their personal data at risk, amid a rise in such cases.

A new alert shared by the National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) urged people to avoid 16 browser extensions that may expose personal data. Several proxy services and artificial intelligence AI tools can leak your data related to social media credentials, and banking apps.

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis are using free browser extensions in Firefox and Chrome, which require extensive access to user data to function, carry significant security risks. Over 16 compromised extensions listed by IT security board called for use against AI Assistant – ChatGPT, Gemini for Chrome, VPNCity, Internxt VPN, and Vidniz Flex Video Recorder.

The alert comes as over 2million people lost data from these extensions, and third party apps, In one case, the extension Cyberhaven disclosed that hackers had uploaded a malicious version to the Chrome Web Store.

Amid surge in usage of VPN tools, Pakistanis have been warned about security risks linked with free services. Several free VPNs have been found to leak personal data and can even contain malware. A recent study also revealed that 88pc of free VPN services and extensions compromise user privacy, with some selling personal information to third parties.

IT Board also recommends users only install trusted extensions, carefully check their permissions, and regularly update or remove unwanted ones. Users are also advised to research any VPN service thoroughly before use to ensure their online safety.

Hackers put over 2 million Pakistanis private data for sale after restaurant software breach

Gold Rates

Forex

