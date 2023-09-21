Hackers put over 2 million Pakistanis' private data for sale after restaurant software breach

ISLAMABAD – More than 2 million Pakistani citizens are facing risk of data leak as hackers got access to a private company-made database used by hundreds of restaurants.
The incident affected customers who gave their private data to restaurants for a treasure trove of personal information like credit cards, addresses and other bank details.
Media reports revealed that hackers breached the restaurant system and stole the personal data of up to 20 lac Pakistanis. The stolen private information is up for sale, with a price tag of 2 Bitcoin which equates to around 15 million Pakistani rupees.
Hackers while naming top eateries revealed having access to the databases of over 250 restaurants.
The Federal Investigators, on the other hand, said they received no complaint in this regard.
Earlier this year, Pakistani authorities thwarted an attempt to obtain sensitive information by hacking the mobile phones of senior government officials. The attempt was foiled to breach the mobile phones of senior government officials.
Lately, the government directed all IT and financial institutions, to avoid the installation or usage of Indian origin AI software or services.
