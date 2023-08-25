Security agencies thwart attempts to hack senior Pakistani officials’ phones

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis security agencies on Friday claimed to have foiled attempts to hack mobile phones of senior government officials aimed at obtaining sensitive information.

There were hacking attempts to acquire sensitive information from government officials and bureaucracy in the name of senior government officials.

They also tried to seek information by sending mobile hacking links through WhatsApp, a press release issued by the PM Office press wing said.

It added that the government had instructed all its officials to remain vigilant and not to respond to any such messages.

The officers have also been directed to inform the cabinet division immediately after receiving such mobile messages.

All the security agencies are fully alert on this matter, the press release added.