Toll on the Lahore-Islamabad M2 motorway increased; check out new rates here

Thousands of people utilise the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, often known as M-2, which connects the important cities of Lahore and Islamabad. Lahore and Islamabad may be reached quickly and easily because to the extensively used north-south highway.

However, travellers must pay tolls at various toll booths along the route, making the M-2 motorway a toll road. The charge aids in the infrastructure upkeep and improvement of the highway.

The Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) toll prices were raised once again by the National Highway Authority (NHA) in late August.

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) toll prices: How much do you have to pay now?

The new tolls on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) will go into effect on August 26 and be in place for the following year.