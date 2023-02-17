Search

SportsPakistan

‘I am absolutely fine,’ legendary Javed Miandad reacts to reports about his health

Web Desk 06:38 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
‘I am absolutely fine,’ legendary Javed Miandad reacts to reports about his health
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – Pakistan’s legendary cricketer Javed Miandad on Friday denied reports claiming that he had been shifted to hospital after being seriously ill.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that the former captain had been admitted to South City Hospital after his health condition deteriorated. A photo of Miandad also posted on social media showing he was laying on a bed in the hospital.

The star of 1992 World Cup now took to Twitter to respond to the news regarding his health.

“I am absolutely fine Alhamdullilah, came for medical checkup after having low blood pressure. Thanks for all your prayers,” he wrote. 

‘India can go to hell,’ Javed Miandad lashes out at BCCI over Asia Cup row

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan rejects reports of arms supply to Ukraine

12:16 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Pakistan likely to increase petrol price by Rs32 per litre to meet major IMF condition: reports

10:48 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

Legendary actor, TV host Zia Mohyeddin laid to rest in Karachi

08:42 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan passed 'derogatory remarks' about Saudi Crown Prince, says Javed Chaudhry quoting Gen Bajwa

10:44 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Hassan Ali wins over internet for kissing Shadab Khan at his Walima reception

07:50 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Sindh Rangers beat up man on Karachi road after hitting his motorbike (VIDEO)

07:00 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price falls by R2,800 per tola in Pakistan

07:48 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 17, 2023

08:04 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Friday after as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs193,200.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs165,638.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs3,800 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $15 to reach $1,824 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-resisters-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: