‘I am absolutely fine,’ legendary Javed Miandad reacts to reports about his health

KARACHI – Pakistan’s legendary cricketer Javed Miandad on Friday denied reports claiming that he had been shifted to hospital after being seriously ill.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that the former captain had been admitted to South City Hospital after his health condition deteriorated. A photo of Miandad also posted on social media showing he was laying on a bed in the hospital.

The star of 1992 World Cup now took to Twitter to respond to the news regarding his health.

I am absolutely fine Alhamdullilah, came for medical checkup after having low blood pressure. Thanks for all your prayers. — Javed Miandad (@Javed__Miandad) February 17, 2023

Special message by legendary cricketer #JavedMiandad on various news circulating on social media regarding his health.



By the grace of Allah Almighty, Javed Miandad went for a regular checkup and is in good health. He also thanked millions of his followers for their messages: pic.twitter.com/lYiNcZKnIg — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) February 17, 2023

“I am absolutely fine Alhamdullilah, came for medical checkup after having low blood pressure. Thanks for all your prayers,” he wrote.