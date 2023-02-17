Imran Khan announces to begin 'Jail Bharo' movement from Lahore

LAHORE – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday announced the launch of his party's "Jail Bharo" movement from next week in what appears a last ditch to put pressure on the government for holding elections in the country.

He made the announcement while addressing the nation as uncertainty hangs over the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the "court arrest" drive will be launched from Lahore on Wednesday.

"They [government] are trying to frighten us from jails. we will fill the prisons by offering our arrest and they will run out of space," he said.

More to follow...