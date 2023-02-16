ECP protest case: LHC rejects Imran Khan's plea for protective bail over non-appearance

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday turned down a plea filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking protective bail in a case of protest outside the Election Commission (ECP) after he failed to appear before the bench.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqar Najafi announced the verdict after the former prime minister failed to show up in the court despite several orders. The court had given him a last chance to appear in the court till 6:30pm.

After he defied the court order, Justice Baqar Najafi disposed of his petition for protective bail for avoiding personal appearance.

On Thursday, the court resumed the hearing on the bail petition filed by a defiant politician who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from the premiership. His counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique submitted his power of attorney.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday asked Imran Khan to appear before the court in person if he wants to get protective bail.

The ousted premier was booked last year after PTI leaders stormed the electoral watchdog office after the Toshakhana verdict. The populist leader was on bail on medical grounds after he suffered bullet wounds in an apparent assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

Earlier, a banking court also directed the PTI chief to appear before the court in the prohibited funding case, the Islamabad High Court, however, directed the banking court to hold its verdict till February 22.

More to follow...