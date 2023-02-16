Search

Pakistan

ECP protest case: LHC rejects Imran Khan's plea for protective bail over non-appearance

PTI chief moves LHC after ATC rejects bail

Web Desk 06:43 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
ECP protest case: LHC rejects Imran Khan's plea for protective bail over non-appearance
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday turned down a plea filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking protective bail in a case of protest outside the Election Commission (ECP) after he failed to appear before the bench. 

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqar Najafi announced the verdict after the former prime minister failed to show up in the court despite several orders. The court had given him a last chance to appear in the court till 6:30pm.

After he defied the court order, Justice Baqar Najafi disposed of his petition for protective bail for avoiding personal appearance. 

On Thursday, the court resumed the hearing on the bail petition filed by a defiant politician who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from the premiership. His counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique submitted his power of attorney.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday asked Imran Khan to appear before the court in person if he wants to get protective bail.

The ousted premier was booked last year after PTI leaders stormed the electoral watchdog office after the Toshakhana verdict. The populist leader was on bail on medical grounds after he suffered bullet wounds in an apparent assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

Earlier, a banking court also directed the PTI chief to appear before the court in the prohibited funding case, the Islamabad High Court, however, directed the banking court to hold its verdict till February 22.

More to follow...

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

FIA summons Farah Gogi, her husband in money laundering case

06:30 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother suspended as naib tehsildar over 'misconduct'

06:11 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

PTI supporter jailed for three years over anti-army campaign on Twitter

05:50 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan writes to President Alvi demanding inquiry against Gen (retd) Bajwa

03:45 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

F-9 park rape case suspects killed in crossfire: Islamabad police

03:20 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

After historic petrol price hike, Pakistan shocks gas consumers with over 100 percent surge

12:51 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

South Korea Work Visa; Here are the details about eligibility, ...

07:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th February 2023

08:49 AM | 16 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264.9 267.8
Euro EUR 280.7 283.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 317.5 320.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.6 72.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.75 70.45
Australian Dollar AUD 179.8 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 717 725
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.8 199.5
China Yuan CNY 39 43
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: