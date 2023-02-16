ECP protest case: LHC rejects Imran Khan's plea for protective bail over non-appearance

PTI chief moves LHC after ATC rejects bail
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday turned down a plea filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking protective bail in a case of protest outside the Election Commission (ECP) after he failed to appear before the bench.
A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqar Najafi announced the verdict after the former prime minister failed to show up in the court despite several orders. The court had given him a last chance to appear in the court till 6:30pm.
After he defied the court order, Justice Baqar Najafi disposed of his petition for protective bail for avoiding personal appearance.
On Thursday, the court resumed the hearing on the bail petition filed by a defiant politician who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from the premiership. His counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique submitted his power of attorney.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday asked Imran Khan to appear before the court in person if he wants to get protective bail.
The ousted premier was booked last year after PTI leaders stormed the electoral watchdog office after the Toshakhana verdict. The populist leader was on bail on medical grounds after he suffered bullet wounds in an apparent assassination attempt in Wazirabad.
Earlier, a banking court also directed the PTI chief to appear before the court in the prohibited funding case, the Islamabad High Court, however, directed the banking court to hold its verdict till February 22.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
