Malaysian police arrest seven Pakistanis over human trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR – Police in Malaysia have arrested seven Pakistani nationals for their alleged involvement in human trafficking.
A team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ampang Jaya district police took the suspect into their custody from an apartment in Taman Pandan Perdana earlier this week, reports said.
An official said the action was taken after a victim, a 23-year-old Pakistani national, lodged a complaint, stating that he was beaten up by his four countrymen, who are believed to be agents involved in bringing people to Malaysia.
The victim said his passport was also kept by the suspects, and he was detained in the apartment.
As police raided the place identified by the victim, the security officials also rescued four other Pakistani victims, and recovered 22 Pakistani passports, five suitcases and three mobile phones.
A local court has sent all the seven suspects to jail on remand until June 19. The case is being investigated according to Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, the police officer said.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
