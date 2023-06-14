Malaysian police arrest seven Pakistanis over human trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR – Police in Malaysia have arrested seven Pakistani nationals for their alleged involvement in human trafficking.

A team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ampang Jaya district police took the suspect into their custody from an apartment in Taman Pandan Perdana earlier this week, reports said.

An official said the action was taken after a victim, a 23-year-old Pakistani national, lodged a complaint, stating that he was beaten up by his four countrymen, who are believed to be agents involved in bringing people to Malaysia.

The victim said his passport was also kept by the suspects, and he was detained in the apartment.

As police raided the place identified by the victim, the security officials also rescued four other Pakistani victims, and recovered 22 Pakistani passports, five suitcases and three mobile phones.

A local court has sent all the seven suspects to jail on remand until June 19. The case is being investigated according to Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, the police officer said.