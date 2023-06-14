Punjab govt excludes homeopaths from govt hospitals

LAHORE – In another bid to promote allopathic medical treatment, the government in Punjab has decided to exclude homeopathic doctors and their medicine manufacturer staff from holding any seats.

Media reports suggest that the posts of doctors practicing pseudoscientific medical system have been axed, and alternative treatment funds will now be added to the conventional treatment methods.

Amid the harsh step, Homeopathic Alliance members lamented the government’s decision and called on interim government to review the extreme step.

Alliance members urged the government to restore seats for homeopathic doctors, and even warned of mass agitation if their seats will not be restored.

Meanwhile, the removal of homeopathic practitioners raised eyebrows as thousands rely on alternate medical practice.