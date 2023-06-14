Search

Cyclone Biparjoy ‘poses no risk to DHA Karachi’

03:11 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi braces for rains and thunderstorms as Severe Cyclonic Storm dubbed Biparjoy is heading over the northeast Arabian Sea and continued to move further toward Pakistan's coast.

As people in the port city and coastal areas are living in fear, Chief Meteorologist of the country’s southeastern region Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in the city is not at risk from high tides, being caused by cyclone.

As Met Office calmed residents of Karachi's upscale society, authorities speed up the procedure to evacuate people living in areas that are more vulnerable to the high tides.

PMD chief said cyclone Biaprjoy will hit tomorrow, and its effects will remain in place till the end of the week. He also mentioned that several localities including Ibrahim Hyderi and Rehri Goth are at larger risk.

As per the advisory, maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 Km/hour gusts 180 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system center with maximum wave height 30 feet.

Besides Sindh, dust, and thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls in Hub, Lasbella districts of Balochistan during 14-16 June.

