Cyclone Biparjoy ‘poses no risk to DHA Karachi’

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi braces for rains and thunderstorms as Severe Cyclonic Storm dubbed Biparjoy is heading over the northeast Arabian Sea and continued to move further toward Pakistan's coast.
As people in the port city and coastal areas are living in fear, Chief Meteorologist of the country’s southeastern region Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in the city is not at risk from high tides, being caused by cyclone.
As Met Office calmed residents of Karachi's upscale society, authorities speed up the procedure to evacuate people living in areas that are more vulnerable to the high tides.
PMD chief said cyclone Biaprjoy will hit tomorrow, and its effects will remain in place till the end of the week. He also mentioned that several localities including Ibrahim Hyderi and Rehri Goth are at larger risk.
As per the advisory, maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 Km/hour gusts 180 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system center with maximum wave height 30 feet.
Besides Sindh, dust, and thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls in Hub, Lasbella districts of Balochistan during 14-16 June.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold rate per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
Daily Pakistan provides real-time updates on the current gold rates in Pakistan, ensuring accurate and timely information.
